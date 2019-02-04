Be Happier and Healthier

We all want to be healthier and happier and this is a simple way to do it. Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Pellet Therapy can help you lose weight, sleep better, can help with energy levels and helps with mental clarity. The experts at Genesis Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine came on the show to explain how it works. They are offering Colorado's Best viewers a free medical consultation and the first 25 callers get $30 off their pellet procedure. Just mention Colorado's Best. You are also invited to attend a free patient seminar hosted by Genesis on Thursday February 21st from 6pm to 8pm. You will learn more about Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Pellet Therapy and will be entered to win a free procedure. Winners will be drawn at the end of the seminar. Call 720-730-7474 or got to GenesisRegenMed.comAlertMe
