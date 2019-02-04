Arvada officer enjoying fame following Super Bowl ad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- One Arvada police officer is enjoying a of celebrity after appearing in a regional Super Bowl ad.

You probably saw the Ford commercial in which the auto company announced it was partnering with Shield 616 to provide 17 protective kits for Arvada Police Officers.

Sgt. Chris McCoy was featured in the ad. “Shooting the commercial, again, was an honor because it’s all about highlighting the hard work that officers, police officers, deputy sheriffs, the others in law enforcement do on a daily, nightly basis,” McCoy said.

The protective vests are rifle ready. “It allows our police officers to have that extra added layer of confidence,” McCoy said.

Chris Brown, with Shield 616, says the Ford commercial raised awareness for his group and showed very public support for law enforcement. “That is one of the biggest media broadcast events of the year, “ Brown said. Both men are very grateful.

FOX31 and Channel 2 are proud partners of Shield 616. Our viewers raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to buy kits with rifle ready gear.

Shield 616 continues to take donations to provide the lifesaving equipment.