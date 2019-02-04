× Arrest made in 2007 Fremont County cold case

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — An arrest has been made in connection to a 12-year-old cold case in southern Colorado, the Fremont County Sheriff’s office said Monday.

Jeffery Smith, 37 of Goodyear, Arizona, was arrested on Jan. 24 in connection to the death of Remzi Nesfield.

Nesfield’s skeletal remains were found by a hiker on Sept. 28, 2016, in western Fremont County.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office determined Nesfield died from a gunshot wound to the head, and experts in Denver identified him.

Nesfield was reported missing in 2007 and was estimated to be 23 years old at the time of his death.

The sheriff’s office did not release information about a possible connection between Smith and Nesfield.

Smith is being held in the Maricopa County Jail in Arizona without bond pending extradition.