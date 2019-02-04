Arapahoe County investigators believe disabled father was gunned down in ambush

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators are asking for help in solving the ambush death of a disabled father of six last month.

Mark Davis, 48, was shot and killed outside of his apartment complex in Arapahoe County on the morning of Jan. 18.

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Davis was found on the sidewalk of the Centennial East Apartments with multiple gunshot wounds.

The sheriff’s office said Davis was not robbed in the ambush. It believes he might have been targets, but it’s puzzling because it says he was a quiet man who kept to himself.

Authorities said Davis had severe arthritis and walked with a cane. All leads have been exhausted and investigators are asking for the public’s health.

“It’s shocking. It’s very shocking,” investigator Kalomira Gatchis said. “We have literally put all our resources into solving this homicide. It’s senseless. The man, Mark Davis, did not appear to have any enemies.”

The sheriff’s office has increased patrols in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.