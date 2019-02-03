× Windy, warm Sunday across Front Range; mountain snow continues

DENVER — An unseasonably warm weekend will continue as highs on Sunday will soar back into the low 60s.

Expect an increase of wind, with gusts up to 40 mph in the Denver metro and eastern Plains.

Mountain snow showers will continue, with 2-10 inches possible across the higher elevations. The high totals will be across southwestern Colorado where a winter storm warning is in place.

Temperatures will take a bit of a dip heading into the upcoming workweek. Highs will stay above average, but make it only into the mid-50s on Monday and Tuesday.

Clouds will build through the day on Wednesday ahead of the next system.

Snow will arrive to the high country Wednesday afternoon, pushing into the metro area by the evening hours. The snow showers will continue into the Thursday morning commute, clearing by the afternoon.

Preliminary totals don’t look significant, but 1-3 inches will still be possible across the Denver metro and eastern Plains.

There will be a big cool down for the second half of the workweek, with highs only making it into the 20s and 30s by Thursday and Friday. It will dry out with sunshine returning.

