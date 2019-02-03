Watch all of this year’s Super Bowl commercials

ATLANTA — This year, advertisers spent $5.25 million for a 30-second spot during the Super Bowl.
We’ve compiled a list every official Super Bowl commercial currently available online. We will be adding to the list as more ads are uploaded.
Coca-Cola
WIX.com
Norwegian Cruise Line
Mint Mobile
Audi
Sprint
Devour (extended)
Bubly
Microsoft (extended)
Bumble
WeatherTech
Mercedes-Benz
Amazon
Olay
Verizon
Avocados from Mexico
M&M’s
Hyundai
Planters (extended)
Skechers
Toyota
Toyota
ADT
Doritos
Expensify
Pepsi
Stella Artois
Pringles
Michelob
Michelob
Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer
Budweiser
Colgate
Walmart
McDonald’s
Turkish Airlines (extended)
Avengers End Game (full trailer)
Captain Marvel (full trailer)
Bud Light
Bud Light and Game of Thrones
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
SimpliSafe
T-Mobile
T-Mobile
Kia
Ram and Persil
Note: Some advertisers, such as TurboTax and the NFL, have not yet published their Super Bowl commercials on YouTube.AlertMe