Watch all of this year’s Super Bowl commercials

ATLANTA — This year, advertisers spent $5.25 million for a 30-second spot during the Super Bowl.

We’ve compiled a list every official Super Bowl commercial currently available online. We will be adding to the list as more ads are uploaded.

Coca-Cola

 

WIX.com

 

Norwegian Cruise Line

 

Mint Mobile

 

Audi

 

Sprint

 

Devour (extended)

 

Bubly

 

Microsoft (extended)

 

Bumble

 

WeatherTech

 

Mercedes-Benz

 

Amazon

 

Olay

 

Verizon

 

Avocados from Mexico

 

M&M’s

 

Hyundai

 

Planters (extended)

 

Skechers

 

Toyota

 

Toyota

 

ADT

 

Doritos

 

Expensify

 

Pepsi

 

Stella Artois

 

Pringles

 

Michelob

 

Michelob

 

Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer

 

Budweiser

 

Colgate

 

Walmart

 

McDonald’s

 

Turkish Airlines (extended)

 

Avengers End Game (full trailer)

 

Captain Marvel (full trailer)

 

Bud Light

 

Bud Light and Game of Thrones

 

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

 

SimpliSafe

 

T-Mobile

 

T-Mobile

 

Kia

 

Google

 

Google

 

Google

 

Ram and Persil

Note: Some advertisers, such as TurboTax and the NFL, have not yet published their Super Bowl commercials on YouTube.

