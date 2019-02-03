This week marks one year since Deputy Micah Flick was killed in the line of duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – This week marks one year since El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick was killed in the line of duty.

On Feb. 5, 2018 Flick was part of a team that was trying to arrest a suspect accused of stealing a car. The suspect shot at police, killing Deputy Flick.

“The anniversary dates are significant and they hurt, but every day is a day that we miss Micah,” his mother Chenoa Flick told FOX31.

As Feb. 5, 2019 draws closer, Chenoa says it’s tough to believe it’s been a full year since losing her son.

“For me, it’s evoking a lot of emotions and I’m starting to relive a lot of the very traumatic and shocking events of that day,” she said.

Micah Flick comes from a very tight-knit family, some of whom are also in law enforcement. He leaves behind a wife and 8-year-old twins.

“Not only does the officer take the bullet, but the whole family takes the bullet,” Chenoa said.

Flick’s family says they have struggled every day in his absence.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve seen someone with his hat on like my son used to wear and I think, 'Oh, that’s him,'" his father Tim Flick said. “You think you see him, and all of the sudden, it’s like, 'Oh, it’s not him.'"

His father wears a ring with the El Paso County Sheriff’s badge and Micah’s end-of-watch date engraved on it. His mother wears a necklace with a blue, heart-shaped jewel and bracelets with his name on them.

They say the support from their family and the law enforcement community has been overwhelming throughout the year.

“We are so thankful of that. It means a lot to us,” Tim said.

They have even had donations and letters from people Micah arrested during his law enforcement career.

“I get hugs from strangers and they say, 'You don’t know the impact that your son had on me or my family,'" Chenoa said.

Over the past 12 months, however, the Flicks say not enough has changed to keep this from happening again. They believe there is a culture war against police officers.

“We’re determined as a family and a community to see things change and be better, and we will not have to continue suffering this repeatedly across the nation,” Tim said.

The family is working on starting a non-profit with the goal of reducing violence and restoring harmony, especially among law enforcement.

They say they will also continue to honor the life of their son and the legacy he has left behind.

“I tell him all the time, 'Micah, you outdid us all.' None of us are going to match the life and the legacy of Micah,” Chenoa said.