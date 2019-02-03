Plane crashes in suburban California neighborhood, 2 houses burn

YORBA LINDA, Calif. — Authorities say a small plane has crashed in a suburban Southern California neighborhood and has ignited a fire that burned two houses.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the twin-engine Cessna 414A crashed in Yorba Linda shortly after taking off from the Fullerton Municipal Airport Sunday afternoon.

Small plane crash in Yorba Linda home – well involved structure fire. pic.twitter.com/Fp3EadxWHC — JordanVillwock (@jdawg911) February 3, 2019

FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer said an unknown number of people on the ground were injured.

He did not immediately have information on the number of people in the plane.

#BREAKING Video from apparent plane crash in #YorbaLinda shows homes on fire, plane debris on street and sidewalks https://t.co/pEyuagN7YP pic.twitter.com/EUECFSKqva — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) February 3, 2019

Video posted on Twitter showed panicked residents running to a suburban home that was engulfed in flames.

Images also showed a propeller and scattered across a driveway.