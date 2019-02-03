× Longtime Denver sports-talk radio host Irv Brown dies at 83

DENVER — Irv Brown, a longtime Denver sports-talk radio host, died Sunday morning. He was 83.

Brown spent more than 40 years on the air until his retirement in April 2016.

Brown was born in Denver in March 1935, graduated from North High School in Denver and what is now known as the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.

He started his career as a sports reporter on KHOW 630 AM in 1974 and worked for numerous years with partner Joe Williams as part of “The Irv and Joe Show.”

The show was on numerous stations over the years but it ended on Mile High Sports radio 1340 AM in 2016.

“I consider Irv Brown the most iconic, legendary TV sports and radio broadcaster in the history of Colorado,” Vic Lombardi, who works for Altitude TV, told the Denver Post in 2016. “He was one of the pioneers of sports radio in the country.”

Brown also coached baseball, football and basketball at Arvada High School. He also coached baseball at the University of Colorado and started and coached the baseball program at Metropolitan State University of Denver.

Brown was also a sports officials and worked six NCAA Tournament Final Fours.

He was inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame in 1997.