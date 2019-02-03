Less wind Monday with mild temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Sunday was a warm day on the Front Range thanks to strong winds out of the west. Denver hit a high temperature of 65 degrees, which is 20 degrees above the average high for Feb. 3 of 45 degrees.

Temperatures will still be above average on Monday, but will cool to the mid-50s in Denver. Conditions will stay dry with breezy winds in the afternoon. Winds won't be as strong as they were Sunday. Colorado's mountains will see light, isolated snow showers and wind gusts up to 40 mph throughout Monday.

Tuesday will be similar to Monday, with dry weather, highs in the 50s and breezy afternoon winds.

Our next storm system moves in Wednesday night into Thursday. It is still too far out to know how much snow we will see, but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated as it gets closer.

