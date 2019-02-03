Colorado filmmakers premiere at Sundance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK CITY, Utah -- The Sundance Film Festival wrapped up on Sunday with a string of new releases creating a big buzz in the movie industry. Just like previous years, filmmakers representing Colorado were on hand. Industry insiders say more talent is coming out of the Centennial State every day.

“[Sundance is] a pretty exclusive club,” said Chad Herschberger, partner at Milkhaus.

Herschberger -- a Colorado film producer and editor -- says he was thrilled his work was accepted at Sundance. He and others in Colorado have been working on Alexandre O. Philippe’s "Memory: The Origins of Alien."

“This film is about the making of "Alien" and the origins of "Alien," film composer Jon Hegel explained.

The motion picture was shot in Europe and on a spaceship set in Los Angeles, but it was stitched together in Colorado. Denver creativity spills into the documentary of the famed science fiction horror film from 1979.

“We always try to inject that kind of cinematic touch to our films even though they are documentaries,” said Robert Muratore, partner at Exhibit A Pictures.

"Memory" was put together on a residential block in Denver’s Whittier neighborhood. It was produced in coordination with Exhibit A Pictures and Milkhaus.

“That one little block has produced four Sundance films in the last four years,” said Herschberger.

"Memory" premiered on Sundance’s opening day with six screenings throughout the festival, which spans from Park City to Salt Lake City.

A Paris-based company has agreed to distribute the movie.