Bicyclist killed after being hit by train in Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. — A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a train on Sunday, Longmont Public Safety said.

The crash happened at Ken Pratt Boulevard and Nelson Road. The name, age and hometown of the bicyclist were not released.

Police said the train was going eastbound and its horn was blowing as it approached the intersection.

The crossing arms for Ken Pratt Boulevard were down and the signal lights were functioning and audible, police said.

The bicyclist was walking his bike on the north sidewalk and crossed the tracks in front of the train, police said.

Police said the intersection is expected to be closed until at least 5 p.m. for the investigation.

Ken Pratt Boulevard and Nelson Road is a major thoroughfare through the city. Officials advised drivers to avoid the area and to use alternate routes.