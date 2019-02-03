Arvada jewelry theft caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- Store surveillance video shows a woman reportedly stealing jewelry from a small business in Olde Town Arvada.

“She just walked over and picked it up and put it right in her pocket,” said Jamie Hollier, the owner of Balefire Goods.

Hollier remembers noticing the woman in her store early on Jan. 22. Hollier believes the woman was casing the place. The woman left and returned an hour before closing when Jamie was distracted.

“I was busy with a customer. The case was open because a customer and I had talked about the rings,” Hollier said, adding that when she was done assisting the customer, one of the rings was gone.

But there’s a twist: while the ring looked real, it was actually made with a fake sapphire and sterling silver. It’s part of a sample collection that customers use to get an idea of what they want.

“It was like instant karma,” Hollier said.

However, even though the woman won’t get much if she tries to pawn the ring, it's still a big setback for Hollier. She said she will now have to spend hundreds of dollars creating a new sample ring.

“I have to remake the ring. I still have to incur all the costs of getting the materials and doing the labor, because everything here is handmade. It will be $400 to $500 in manual labor.”

Hollier said Arvada police officers took a report and advised her to install an additional camera in the store.

While she likely won’t get the jewelry back, Hollier is worried the woman may try to rip off other business owners in the area.

“I just want others to keep an eye out, because this can really hurt as a business owner,” Hollier said.

If you recognize the woman in the video, contact the Arvada Police Department at 720-898-6900.