4 juveniles arrested after carjacking, police chase, crash

AURORA, Colo. — Four juveniles were arrested early Sunday morning after a carjacking and chase ended in a crash, the Aurora Police Department said.

Police said a victim was carjacked at gunpoint at a 7-Eleven store at 595 S. Havana St. just after midnight.

About 1:45 a.m., officers found the vehicle at South Chambers Road and East Florida Avenue, about four miles from the scene of the carjacking, and a chase ensued, police said.

The carjacked vehicle then crashed into a car at East Iliff Avenue and South Havana Street, about four miles away.

The suspects got out of the vehicle and fled the scene, but were later located and arrested. All four were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The names, ages and gender of the suspects were not released because they are juveniles.

Police said multiple charges are pending.