Unseasonably warm weekend across Front Range, mountain snow

Temperatures will jump ten to fifteen degrees above average this afternoon, soaring into the low 60s for highs across the Front Range. Expect a gradual increase of clouds with overall quiet conditions for Saturday.

Clouds will build in tonight out ahead of our next weather system. Sunday’s storm will bring heavy mountain snow showers throughout the day, with 2-10″ of snow possible. The highest totals will be across southwestern Colorado where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect.

Meanwhile along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains, expect an increase in clouds and strong wind. Conditions will stay dry, but gusts could get as high as 30 to 40 miles per hour. The wind will be out of the southwest, a warming wind, helping temperatures jump back into the low 60s.

We’ll notice a drop in temps heading into the upcoming work week with highs Monday back into the mid-50s. Expect a quiet, mostly sunny start to the week through Tuesday. Another storm system will move through the state Wednesday night into Thursday.

Snow will be possible in the mountains midday on Wednesday, pushing into the Front Range Wednesday night. Expect snow for the morning drive Thursday, clearing by the afternoon. At this time, this storm does not look to bring a considerable amount of snow to the area, with a preliminary forecast of 1-3″ for the Denver metro. Temperatures will also drop into the 20s and 30s to end the work week.

