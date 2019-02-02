Pat Bowlen, Champ Bailey elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

ATLANTA — Both Pat Bowlen and Champ Bailey have been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, according to multiple sources.

Bowlen, 74, has owned the Denver Broncos since 1984 and relinquished day-to-day control before the 2014 season because of his battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Former cornerback Champ Bailey, 40, played with Denver for about 10 years beginning in 2004.

Ty Law, who played for the Broncos during the 2009-10 season, was also elected.

Neither Steve Atwater nor John Lynch were elected.

Atwater has been a finalist two times. This year was Lynch’s sixth time as a finalist.

