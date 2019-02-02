Mountain snow, strong winds move in Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Saturday was a mild day on the Front Range with sunny skies and dry conditions. Denver hit a high temperature of 60 degrees and temperatures are expected to reach the 60s again Sunday. Along with mild temperatures, Sunday will bring strong wind gusts to most of the state and mountain snowfall throughout the day.

Winds will be out of the west and southwest and will gust up to 45 mph in Denver, 65 mph in southern Colorado and 80 mph in the mountains. Westerly winds will help dry the Front Range out and sustain mild temperatures. Strong winds and low humidity will lead to elevated fire danger in the lower elevations on Sunday. Winds will calm down by Monday morning.

Along with the wind, the mountains will also see scattered snow showers tomorrow. Totals will be 1-5 inches in most spots, although the west-facing slopes have the potential to see more.

Dry weather will move in on Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures staying in the 50s.

Denver's next storm system moves in late Wednesday through Thursday. This storm will knock temperatures down to the 20s on Thursday with possible snow accumulation.

