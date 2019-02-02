2 dead in crash on West Colfax near Sloan’s Lake Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Two people were killed in a crash at West Colfax Avenue and Wolff Street Saturday night. The intersection is two blocks south of Sloan's Lake Park.

West Colfax Avenue is shut down in both directions between Winona Court and Xavier Street.

The crash involved an Acura coupe and a motorcycle.

BREAKING: Colfax closed at Wolff St. for a serious accident that appears to involve a motorcycle and a car. pic.twitter.com/Bd3wwiep9g — Evan Kruegel (@EvanKruegel) February 3, 2019

A witness at the scene said the motorcycle was going westbound on Colfax when it was struck by the Acura. The witness said the Acura had run a red light.

Both people on the motorcycle were thrown from the bike. The witness said she immediately called 911.

The witness said when she ran up to the motorcycle passengers, she found a man deceased and a woman who was still alive and speaking. However, the woman died minutes later.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.