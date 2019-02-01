Zac Brown Band returning to Coors Field in August

DENVER — Zac Brown Band will return to Denver this summer.

The Grammy-winning country rock group will perform at Coors Field on Aug. 9, Live Nation announced Friday morning.

The concert will be played one night after Billy Joel performs at the home of the Rockies.

Zac Brown Band will be joined by Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and Caroline Jones at the “The Owl Tour” performance.

Tickets and VIP packages go on sale beginning Feb. 8.

“With ‘The Owl Tour,’ our fans can expect some new and unexpected sounds woven into the signature Zac Brown Band live music experience,” Zac Brown said in a news release. “The owl holds special meaning for us and we look forward to sharing this with everyone.”