Officers involved in shooting in west Denver

DENVER — Officers were involved in a shooting in west Denver about 3 p.m. Friday.

According to the Denver Police Department, the shooting happened in the 200 block of South Canosa Court in the Valverde neighborhood.

DPD said a federal task force that included U.S. Marshals were attempting to take a person wanted on a probation violation into custody.

The suspect was in a vehicle being driven by a female, according to police. At one point, at least one law enforcement officer shot into the vehicle. The driver and the suspect were wounded. They were both taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

No DPD officers were involved. However, Denver police will be leading the investigation, as the shooting occurred within Denver city limits.

The people shot have not yet been identified.

DPD could not yet say how many shots were fired.