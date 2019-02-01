Wear Red Month

Today is national Wear Red Day and the kickoff to American Heart Month. The goal is to raise awareness about heart disease and Stroke. Be sure to show your support for National Wear Red Day by wearing red to raise awareness about cardiovascular diseases. You can also take action for your health during American Heart Month and encourage your family and friends to do the same. For more information visit heart.org/denverheartmonth.AlertMe
