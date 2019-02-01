Truckers say dangerous drivers are putting lives at risk on I-70

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO, Colo. -- No matter the season, the Interstate 70 corridor is bustling with trucks delivering important goods. Truck drivers must abide by state chain laws during icy weather, and that carries an extra risk.

Colorado's Move Over law requires drivers to give tow trucks, emergency vehicles, road crews and truckers installing chains room when they are on the side of the road.

Charles Sergel, the owner of Quick Wrench Mobile, says all drivers need to be reminded to obey the law. The company services big rigs at chain-up stations along I-70. Sergel shared a video showing just how dangerous some areas are because truckers have to be so close to the road.

"Two weeks ago, I got clipped. One of our other employees got clipped and I had to jump over the barrier. Nobody does anything until they either get in an accident or slide off the road," Sergel said.

The Colorado Department of Transportation tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers they closely monitor conditions at all chain-up stations with the Colorado State Patrol and chain management teams that are working to keep truckers safe.

There is only so much authorities can do when it comes to the expanse of I-70. The biggest responsibility lies with everyone who shares the road.