Every Friday, Colorado’s Best Attorney Phil Harding provides law school for the lay person. Today he talked about the little black box in your car and the information it reveals after an accident.

You can submit your legal questions on our Ask the Attorney page. Phil answers all questions personally and confidentially. If you'd like to reach Harding & Associates directly, call (303)762-9500, or visit his website, HLaw.org.