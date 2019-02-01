Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This Valentine's Day give each other the gift of romance and an added spark to your relationship. Ageless Expressions Medspa is helping couples feel like they are in their 20's again. Becky Vanicelli, a registered nurse and Owner of Ageless Expressions MedSpa, joined us to talk about the Mona Lisa Touch and the "O" Shot for women and the GAINSWave Therapy for Men. It is the Ageless Expressions MedSpa Love Package for Valentine's Day. Call now and receive 3 treatments of the Mona Lisa Touch and the "O" Shot for her and 6 treatments of the GAINSWave Therapy for men and the "P" Shot. This also includes a free consultation and maintenance all for 35% off. Call (844)724-3537, or find Ageless Expressions MedSpa online at agelessexpressionsmedspa.com.