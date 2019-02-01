× Teacher suspected of sexually assaulting child starting in 2000 in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — A teacher has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child dating to 2000 and there might be more victims, the Boulder Police Department said Friday.

William Karelis, 70, was arrested for sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, police said.

The victim was allegedly assaulted by Karelis several times beginning in 2000 when she was 13 years old.

Police said Karelis was introduced to the victim while he served as a teacher and leader at meditation retreats at the Shambhala, a Buddhist community, police said.

Police believe that over the past 30 years, there are more victims.

Anyone who believes they or someone they know might have been victimized by Karelis is asked to call police at 303-441-1833 or 303-441-3369.

Police said there are no statute of limitations on sex offenses involving children younger than 15 years old.