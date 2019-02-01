× Susan G. Komen Colorado’s Snowshoe for the Cure – 3/2

Who: Susan G. Komen Colorado

What: Snowshoe for the Cure

When: Saturday, March 2 – registration opens at 6:30 a.m.

Where: Frisco Nordic Center (click for map)

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2, as part of 2 Your Health, are honored to support this year’s Snowshoe for the Cure put on by our partners at Susan G. Komen Colorado. Join us for this one-of-a-kind fundraising event that allows you to combine your philanthropic spirit with your love for the outdoors – all in an effort to combat breast cancer, a disease that affects 1 in 7 women in Colorado.

Register to get entry into the event, invite to pre-event Pink Party, a pancake breakfast, amazing goodie bag, vendor expo and more!

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.