Restaurant Report Card: Food poisoning risks found at “F” restaurant

The Westin Denver International Airport Hotel

It may look inviting from the outside, but health inspectors found plenty of issues inside The Westin at DIA. The Grill and Vine restaurant failed our report card with eight health code violations in December.

Among the mistakes at The Grill and Vine:

Potatoes and dairy products were thrown away for being held at too warm a temperature

Temperature of soup was unchecked

Excessive dirt, trash and grease on the floor

The Westin’s general manager Laura Lojas sent the following statement:

"We prioritize the cleanliness of our facilities, hygienic food handling practices and - above all - the safety and health of our guests. Immediately after December’s inspection, our staff quickly responded and corrected all areas of concern, established new cleaning and maintenance routines, conducted property wide retraining on best hygienic practices and implemented safeguards to ensure our hotel’s cleanliness standards continue to ensure our hotel’s cleanliness standards continue to exceed all requirements by the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment.”

Magnolia Hotel

Harry’s Bar in the lobby of the Magnolia Hotel failed with nine mistakes in December. A Denver health inspector found:

Multiple violations that could cause food poisoning

Dish washing machine had no sanitizer

Ice machine had excessive pink slime and mold

General Manager Jason Horonzy invited us into the kitchen and talked about the steps they took to improve.

“Most things were addressed during the inspection itself. Anything that required a work order was fixed immediately and put on top priority. We trained the entire staff on the food safety standards that we uphold here. So, we have done everything to show how serious we took the inspections," Horonzy said.

The Magnolia Hotel is located downtown at 818 17th Street.

Curtis Hotel

The Corner Office Restaurant and Martini Bar at the Curtis Hotel in downtown Denver scored an “A” for two perfect inspections in a row.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for eight or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

