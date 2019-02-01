Northern Colorado mental health facility under investigation for second time in one year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. -- A northern Colorado mental health facility is under investigation for the second time in one year. Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment officials confirmed an ongoing investigation at the Clear View Behavioral Health Center in Johnstown.

FOX31 learned the facility was cited for 14 issues in July 2018, including infectious control problems, physical environment violations and patient’s rights complaints. The facility addressed the issues last fall.

"Any complaint that impairs the health and safety of the citizen [goes] right to the top," said Randy Kuykendall, the director of the CDPHE's Health Facilities and Emergency Medical Services division.

Clear View staff would not confirm why they are under an investigation a second time.

Public health officials told the Problem Solvers severe violations can result in a facility’s license being downgraded. Some investigations even result in facilities being shut down.

The health department says their goal is to keep every patient in Colorado safe while making sure they have access to the health care they need.