Amber Freed is on a mission to help her son, but she can't do it alone, and she doesn't have much time. Maxwell has a rare genetic disease that is wreaking havoc on his neurological system. It could lead to serious medical issues as he become a toddler. There is a way to restore his neurological function but it's going to cost a lot of money and there's very little time to raise it. Great Play of Cherry Creek is holding a fundraiser March 7th from 5:30 to 9 p.m. You can also visit http://MilestonesforMaxwell.org to make a donation and learn more about Maxwell.AlertMe
Milestones for Max
