Mild temperatures sticking around for several days

The weather pattern for the weekend will keep Denver and the eastern half of the state in mild temperatures while the mountains and points west will get more snow. We are expecting highs both Saturday and Sunday to reach 60 degrees in the city. There will be a few clouds around late on Saturday followed by more clouds on Sunday and a little more wind as well to end the weekend.

Snow will return late Saturday in the Colorado mountains and continue on Sunday. Accumulation looks to range from 2-4" across most areas. Right now there are no travel advisories in place, but if you plan to be in the high country over the weekend you should allow extra time to reach your destination.

We will slowly start to cool back into the 50s and then 40s in Denver early next week. Our next cold front arrives late on Wednesday into the Thursday morning drive. Temperatures will quickly dip below freezing and then stay in the chilly 30s for several days. We are also looking at the potential for a few inches of accumulation by the Thursday morning drive. We will keep you posted on any impacts for your trek to work.

