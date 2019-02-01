Man suspected of shooting 2 Denver officers used officer’s weapon to kill himself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The man suspected of shooting and wounding two Denver officers used one of the officer's guns to kill himself, according to law enforcement sources.

Joseph Quintana 35, died on Monday morning at Denver Health Medical Center. An autopsy determined he died from a gunshot wound and the manner of death was ruled a suicide.

Quintana, of Denver, was taken to the hospital from a home in the 600 block of Inca Street after the officer-involved shooting on Sunday.

The officers were identified as Richard Jaramillo, a veteran of the force, and Steve Gameroz, who had only recently graduated from the police academy. The officers were responding to a report of shots fired when they were wounded.

Sources told FOX31 and Channel 2 that Gameroz went inside the home to confront Quintana. When Quintana allegedly shot Gameroz, the officer dropped his weapon and left it behind. Quintana later used that gun to take his own life.

After the shooting, Quintana barricaded himself inside the home. After several hours, flames and smoke were seen coming from the house about 6 p.m.

Officers later apprehended Quintana and took him to the hospital.

The Denver Police Department would not confirm the information regarding the gun. Its investigation is ongoing.

Fragments of the bullet that killed Quintana have been sent to the Denver Crime Lab. Technicians are hoping to identify the caliber used to confirm the bullet came from an officer's gun.