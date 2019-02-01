× Man found guilty of murder in death of woman whose body was left on I-25

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A jury found a man guilty off first-degree murder after deliberation and seven other counts related to the death of a 24-year-old woman, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Shelby Weatherly was found dead on southbound Interstate 25 in unincorporated Douglas County on Sept. 30, 2017. An autopsy found she had more than 50 injuries, including 19 stab wounds.

On Wednesday, Mihail Petrov, 38, was found guilty in her death.

“This cold-blooded killer stabbed an innocent young woman 19 times, including to both sides of her neck, her jugular, and her heart. He caused 14 other cuts and 39 other external abrasions. And then he dumped her body like garbage,” said District Attorney George Brauchler through a press release. “There is no room in our society for such a monster. Life without the possibility of parole—ever—is the only appropriate sentence our system can give.”

The DA’s office said there was significant evidence against Petrov, including Weatherly’s blood on his clothes and his fingerprints on items found with Weatherly’s body.

Moreover, the DA’s office said Petrov admitted to two people that he had killed someone who was on the news.

Petrov was arrested on Oct. 13, 2017. He was traveling in a stolen vehicle with meth and cocaine.

In addition to the murder count, Petrov was found guilty of the following charges:

Tampering with a deceased body (two counts)

Attempted escape

Tampering with physical evidence

Motor vehicle theft

Possession of a schedule 1 or 2 substance (two counts)

Petrov’s sentencing is scheduled for April 30. He is expected to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.