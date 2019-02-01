If you ever wanted to travel to Antarctica, now is the time. The folks from AAA Colorado Vacations Showcase came on the show to talk about all the amazing reasons to book a trip to that region of the world. The 2019 Vacations Showcase presented by AAA Travel is happening Friday from 4 to 8 p-m and Saturday from 10am to 4pm. It is at Broncos Stadium Mile High. Tickets are $10-dollars at the door or at AAA.com/Vacations.com/vacationsShowcase.AlertMe
Make Antarctica your next vacation
-
