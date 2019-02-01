Kelsie Schelling’s family offering $100,000 for information that leads to her remains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Kelsie Schelling's family is doubling its reward for information that leads to her remains in the month of February, hoping $100,000 convinces someone to come forward.

Kelsie Schelling disappeared in 2013. Police said she told her boyfriend, Donthe Lucas, she was pregnant and then drove from Denver to Pueblo to meet with him. She hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Police said Lucas was the last known person to see Schelling. Police arrested Lucas in connection to Schelling's death in December 2017.

Schelling's mother, Laura Saxton, has spent years begging someone to come forward with information that leads to her remains. In the six years since her disappearance, and despite countless hours of searching, investigators have not been able to find Schelling's remains.

Saxton hopes the hefty reward is enough to convince someone to divulge critical information the family and investigators need.

"It’s another year later and the trial is hopefully coming up soon, so maybe that will cause someone to have a change of heart. Or, it’s been weighing so heavily on their conscience that it would be enough to make them decide to help us out," said Saxton.

Saxton said every day is a struggle in her fight to get answers for Schelling.

"I don’t feel very strong, honestly, but I know people use that word a lot. I don’t feel very strong, but I guess I am just a mom who loves her daughter and she got her voice taken away, and so that’s my job now: to be her voice for her. So, I will continue to do that as long as I can," said Saxton.

People can submit tips at 1-855-4-KELSIE or HelpFindKelsie.com