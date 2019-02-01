I-25 South Gap Project to take longer to complete than expected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- The I-25 South Gap Project between Castle Rock and Monument will take longer than expected, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The 18-mile project of Interstate 25 will rebuild and expand Interstate 25, a stretch of the highway that is in desperate need for an update. One Express Lane will be added in each direction. The two general purpose lanes will remain free.

Work started in the fall and crews soon will be moving to the south end of the project.

But CDOT said that work is expected to take longer because of unforeseen problems with aging pavement that was in worse shape than previously believed.

"Once we got in there, we saw there was more damage to pavement than anticipated so that added a little extra time to fix that pavement, reconstruct it," CDOT spokesman Bob Wilson said.

The delay in construction will not increase the $350 million price tag of the project. Construction will now be completed in 2022 instead of 2021.