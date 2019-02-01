× FOX31 sees significant audience growth on-air, dramatic digital wins

DENVER — The momentum for FOX31 News in Denver, Tribune Broadcasting’s FOX affiliate, continues growing both on-air and online. A look at ratings in the key adult 25-54 demo shows that FOX31 News is the only Denver news product consistently growing in time periods in 2018 when compared to 2016. In addition, FOX31 News is leading the television market in digital.

“More people are turning to the FOX31 News team,” said Joan Barrett, VP and General Manager of FOX31. “We have always over performed with newcomers to the market and now more people overall are finding a new home with FOX31. We appreciate that they are turning to us on-air and online in growing numbers.”

When comparing news time periods from 2016 to 2018, FOX31 News is up in almost every time period across the board. Other stations are seeing mostly flat or declining audiences in those same news time periods in the two-year comparison.

FOX31 had the most online visitors of all television stations in Denver for 10 out of the 12 months in 2018, according to data from Comscore.* KDVR was also in the top 15 local TV stations in the local news category in December 2018.** Additionally, KDVR was Denver’s number one local news Facebook page in total interactions in 2018.***

Television Source: Denver Nielsen live+SD regularly scheduled news programs, calendar year 2016 v. 2018

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Custom-defined list including KDVR.com, 9News.com, TheDenverChannel.com and CBS Local Denver, December 2017 – December 2018, Denver

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Audience, News/Information – Local News, December 2018, U.S.

***Source: Facebook post Reactions, Comments, and Shares calculated via CrowdTangle, 1/1-12/31/2018, including KDVR, KUSA, KMGH, KCNC, KWGN, The Denver Post.

