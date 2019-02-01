× Former CU assistant coach pleads guilty to assaulting ex-girlfriend

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Former University of Colorado assistant football coach Joe Tumpkin pleaded guilty to assault Friday, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Tumpkin pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault for domestic violence incidents that occurred between Feb. 27, 2015 and Nov. 20, 2016 in Broomfield. His ex-girlfriend alleged that Tumpkin choked her hundreds of times.

As part of the plea agreement, additional second-degree assault charges were dismissed, the DA’s office said.

A judge prevented Tumpkin from pleading guilty in December after the ex-girlfriend objected to the deal.

Tumpkin was forced to resign from CU. The allegations also prompted an investigation into the university’s handling of the case. Head football coach Mike MacIntyre and athletic director Rick George were both ordered to make a $100,000 contribution to a domestic violence support organization.

CU chancellor Phil DiStefano also received a 10-day suspension.

Tumpkin’s sentencing is scheduled for 2 p.m. on April 25 in Broomfield District Court.