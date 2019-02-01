FedEx worker found dead outside Illinois delivery hub

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE, Ill. -- Police say weather played a part in the death of a FedEx worker whose body was found outside of an Illinois delivery hub Thursday amid subzero temperatures.

The worker, a 69-year-old man, was found dead at FedEx Freight in East Moline, according to Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson.

Capt. Darren Gault from the East Moline Police Department said another FedEx employee found the worker’s body between two semitrucks. The discovery was reported about 9:30 a.m.

The East Moline Police Department removed his body from the scene. Gustafson said authorities weren’t sure how long the body had been there before it was found.

Gault said there were no significant signs of foul play. The cause of death was unknown; an autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

An investigation was underway, with authorities making use of security cameras around the FedEx facility.