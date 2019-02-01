Denver residents to vote on decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms

DENVER — Denver residents will soon have an opportunity to vote on whether psychedelic mushrooms will be decriminalized in the city.

The Denver Elections Division announced Friday that the Denver Psilocybin Decriminalization Initiative received the required number of valid signatures to be placed on the May 7 municipal election ballot.

In order to get placed on the ballot, petitions must receive a number of valid signatures equal to at least 5 percent of the number of votes cast in the previous mayoral election. This year, that number is 4,726. The mushroom decriminalization petition received 8,524 signatures, 5,559 of which were deemed valid.

The Denver Psilocybin Initiative would make personal use, possession and propagation of psilocybin mushrooms, also known as magic mushrooms, for adults 21 and older the “city’s lowest law-enforcement priority.”

It would also “prohibit the city from spending resources to impose criminal penalties” for personal use, possession and growth.

The initiative would also establish the “psiloycbin mushroom policy review panel to assess and report on the effects of the ordinance,” much like the panel in place for marijuana.

Psiloycbin mushrooms are classified as an illegal drug by the federal government.

Marijuana is also classified federally as illegal, but that didn’t stop Colorado from approving recreational marijuana use in 2012. Colorado became the first state to allow recreational marijuana in January 2014.

Additionally, a ballot measure on allowing Denver votes to decide on whether a future Olympics could be held in the city will not be on the May ballot. The “Let Denver Vote” initiative received 5,576 signatures, but only 4,365 were deemed valid. However, the campaign now has until Feb. 4 to gather the remaining signatures to get a spot on the potential June 4 municipal runoff ballot or the Nov. 5 coordinated election ballot.

. The Olympic Games can not happen in Denver any time soon, as officials already decided it is not in contention as a potential host city for the 2030 games.