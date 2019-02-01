Cold-weather welfare calls for animals up 35 percent in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The number of cold-weather welfare calls for animals increased in January, Denver Animal Protection said.

In January, the agency responded to 175 cold-weather welfare calls, with 70 coming in the past 10 days. In January 2018, there were only 130 such calls. That's a 35 percent increase from last year.

The calls included dogs left in vehicles or out in the elements.

According to city ordinance, pet owners must provide adequate shelter for dogs or animals that are outside for longer periods of time. That includes an enclosed area such as a doghouse with a raised bed.

Failure to do so could result in criminal charges and a $999 fine. Anyone who sees an animal in distress is asked to call 311.