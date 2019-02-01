California restaurant owner apologizes, will serve customers wearing ‘MAGA’ hats

SAN MATEO, Calif. — A California restaurant owner who said he wouldn’t serve diners wearing “Make America Great Again” has apologized and reversed course.

J. Kenji Lopez-Alt, the owner of Wursthall Restaurant located in the Bay Area, tweeted last weekend, “It hasn’t happened yet, but if you come to my restaurant wearing a MAGA cap, you aren’t getting served.”

Lopez-Alt reportedly added it would be the “same as if you come in wearing a swastika, white hood, or any other symbol of intolerance and hate.”

His tweet has since been deleted.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Thursday that Lopez-Alt’s decision was met with mixed reaction by restaurant clients.

On Friday, Lopez-Alt apologized on the blog Medium.

“I want to start by apologizing to my staff and partners at Wursthall,” he wrote in part. “Making a public statement without taking my team’s thoughts into consideration was disrespectful and reckless.

“My goal at Wursthall was for it to be a restaurant where all employees and staff are treated with respect and trust, and by making that public statement without your consent, I failed at that goal. …

“Symbols have power and meaning and can mean different things to different people at different times and in different contexts.

“After having seen the red hat displayed so prominently in so many moments of anger, hate, and violence, to me — and many others — the hat began to symbolize exactly that: anger, hate, and violence. This was the context my tweet was meant to communicate.”

Lopez-Alt wrote the 2015 book “The Food Lab: Better Home Cooking Through Science.”

He says his restaurant received threatening emails after the tweet.