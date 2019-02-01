Abnormally warm weekend; mountain snowfall likely

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be an abnormally warm weekend across the Front Range with highs reaching 55 degrees on Friday, 58 degrees on Saturday and 59 degrees on Sunday in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.

The mountains stay dry and sunny on Friday with light wind and highs in the 30s.

The next storm system is on a southern track that is sitting off the coast of California. These kinds of storm systems drag and push a lot of warm Pacific air inland.

That storm system hits the Colorado mountains late Saturday and ends late Sunday.

Snow is likely in all mountain zones on Sunday and it will be very windy with gusts to 70 mph. In all, there will be 1-4 inches at the Eisenhower Tunnel, including Loveland and Winter Park.

Accumulations will reach 3-6 inches in the northern mountains, including Steamboat Springs, with 4-10 inches at the Western Slope ski areas, including Aspen/Snowmass and Vail.

The San Juans will get hit with 8-16 inches at Telluride and Wolf Creek.

Denver and the Front Range will be largely dry on Sunday and windy with gusts of 15-40 mph.

A second storm system hits Colorado between Tuesday and Thursday.

It's unclear exactly when the best chance of snow occurs in Denver, but the mountains receive another good shot of accumulating snowfall. Highs drop into the 30s.

