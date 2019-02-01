3.1 magnitude earthquake reported near Glenwood Springs

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A minor earthquake shook Glenwood Springs early Friday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey said a 3.1 magnitude quake struck at 1:58 a.m. about two miles northwest of the Garfield County city at a depth of just more than one mile.

Some people reported feeling the quake, according to the USGS.

There were no initial reports of injuries or damage.

In December, 3.4 magnitude and 3.6 magnitude earthquakes struck 71 minutes apart near Glenwood Springs.