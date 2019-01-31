× Tech Junkie Review: iRobot Roomba i7+

The newest Roomba robot vacuum from iRobot fixes what has been a problem with these tiny little vacuums since they first came out. The iRobot Roomba 7+ can actually empty the dust bin and go back to cleaning. I put the 7+ to the test.

Hardware

The Roomba I7+ is a combination of the Roomba I7 and the automatic dirt disposal base station. The I7 vacuum is what we’ve come to expect from the high-end Roomba vacs. It does a great job cleaning carpets. You’ll likely want to keep a full-size vacuum around for those monthly deep cleans. The Roombas have gotten a lot better than just a few years ago and I don’t think we’re that far away from NOT needing the full-size vac anymore.

The I7 is packed with sensors and a camera that can map out your home. It also has Wi-Fi so the vacuum can be controlled with your phone, with Google Home or Amazon Alexa. It will also send those auto-generated maps to the iRobot app so you can see exactly where the Roomba cleaned and where it didn’t.

The newest addition is the + in the Roomba I7+. This is the automatic dirt disposal base station. When the Roomba returns home the base station has its’ own vacuum that then sucks the dirt out of the vacuum itself. It can empty the Roomba’s dust bin 30 times before it needs to be emptied. This allows the Roomba to keep on cleaning without you having to empty the dust bin.

How does it work?

Great. Really great. I have to say that Roomba pioneered this category and while the competition has gotten pretty good, Roomba shines. In my testing it sucked up most small to medium sized debris. The carpet seemed very clean after running the Roomba. I wouldn’t be throwing away my full-size vacuum but I could easily see it spending a lot more time in the closet than ever before.

The new base station is super cool! Hearing that base station suck the dust bin cleaning in pretty satisfying! It also removes one of the common pain points of robot vacuums. You can literally not even think about that robot vac and have it run a few times a week.

Conclusion

I’m giving this 4 out of 5 🤓🤓🤓🤓 geeks. I love the vacuum but I have 2 issues that kept me from giving it a 5. First, you’ll have to buy replacement bags for the base station and at a cost (as of 1/13/19) of $5 per bag it’s going to be a hassle. Also, the price of the vacuum and the base station is simply too high for most of us. $1,100 is a lot to pay for any convenience.

With that said, there’s no question that the I7+ is the best iRobot vacuum yet. The automatic dirt disposal base station is an awesome addition and works great in my testing. It changes the way we interact with these tiny little robot vacs. You’ll have to decide if you can shell out $1,100 for the vacuum and base station. I think it’s worth it… just a little steep.

You can buy the iRobot Roomba I7+ directly from the iRobot website.