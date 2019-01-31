Suspicious package in Frederick prompts evacuations

FREDERICK, Colo. — Frederick Police are currently investigating a suspicious package left in front of the Frederick Police Department (333 5th St.).

In what a spokesperson for the City of Fredrick calls “an abundance of caution”, Fifth Street has been closed from Locust to Oak Street and the businesses directly across from the police department have been evacuated.

The Weld County Regional Bomb Squad has been deployed and is currently assessing the situation.

