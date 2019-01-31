Speed, suspected DUI totals 3 cars in Greenwood Village crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. -- It was a busy night for Greenwood Village police after a speeding car that was northbound on I-25 crashed into the cement median, sending giant shards of concrete onto unsuspecting southbound traffic.

An Infinity automobile was speeding northbound on I-25 when the driver lost control, crashed into the solid cement median then rolled over multiple times, police said.

The crash caused large, jagged chunks of concrete to catapult from the median directly onto several southbound vehicles.

“It sure was a weird crash and we are really going to be interested to see the outcome of the accident investigation," said Crystal Dean, Greenwood Village police department spokesperson.

Right now, here’s the outcome of that crash: the Infinity going northbound, and the three cars going south are all totaled.

One southbound driver is in the hospital, all vehicles involved were totaled, including the Infinity.

The driver of the Infinity was arrested by the Greenwood Village Police Department on suspicion of DUI, reckless driving and vehicle killer assault.

The investigation is still ongoing and repairs to the median have yet to be made