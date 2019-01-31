RTD train, vehicle crash at intersection in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — An RTD train and a vehicle crashed into each other Thursday afternoon in Aurora, police said.
According to a tweet posted by the department at 4:03 p.m., officers were on the scene and East Exposition Avenue is closed at South Blackhawk Street.
Police have not released further information regarding the circumstances surrounding the crash and only minor injuries were reported.
This crash comes on the heels of a derailment of an RTD train that threw a woman through the doors of the train, leaving her bloodied and her leg severely injured.
