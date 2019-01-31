× Rockies reach one-year deal with Nolan Arenado

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies have agreed to a one-year contract with third-baseman Nolan Arenado, the club announced on Thursday.

According to Ken Rosenthal, the one-year deal is worth $26 million and is a record for a player through the arbitration process. It deal is a compromise, Rosenthal said that Arenado asked for $30 million while the team offered $24 million.

The deal means the Rockies have reached a deal with all eight arbitration-eligible players.

The Colorado Rockies have agreed to a one-year contract with 3B Nolan Arenado. The club has now agreed to contracts with all eight arbitration-eligible players, including Arenado. pic.twitter.com/tbjI4DcNs8 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) February 1, 2019

Arenado hit .297 with an NL-high 38 home runs and 110 RBIs, which tied for second in the league, to help the Rockies reach the playoffs for the second straight season. They beat the Chicago Cubs in the wild-card game before being swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in the Division Series.

Colorado previously agreed to one-year contracts with All-Star shortstop Trevor Story, right-handers Jon Gray and Chad Bettis, left-hander Tyler Anderson, right-handed reliever Scott Oberg and catcher Tony Wolters to avoid arbitration.

As Rockies beat writer Nick Groke pointed out, the Rockies reached a one-year arbitration deal with Charlie Blackmon last season before signing him to a six-year extension before the season started.