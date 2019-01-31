× Popular bread shop plans to donate all of its equipment

DENVER — A popular bakery in Denver is closing its doors for good at the end of February, but before it does it has one last parting gift for its community.

The Great Harvest Bread Company of Denver has been around for 33 years, but is ending its operation at the end of the month after learning its lease wouldn’t be renewed.

“We looked at the options of selling the business, knowing it would need to move or moving the business ourselves. And it was just nothing that worked out,” said Matt Salis, the business’ co-owner.

Salis thought about selling the bakery’s equipment on Ebay or Craigslist, knowing he could easily make at least $30,000. But instead of doing that, he’s going to give it away for free to other area businesses who will use it for good causes.

“We intend to donate our mixer to the SAME Cafe on Colfax. Now if you’re not familiar with SAME Cafe they welcome people into eat at their cafe whether they can pay the bill or not,” said Salis.

Salis said his customers are assisting in a big way through donations too. You can learn more about their efforts and Salis’ cause by clicking here.