Multiple-vehicle crash slams car into Lakewood Starbucks

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One driver was transported after a multiple-vehicle crash that pushed one of the vehicles into the entrance of a Starbucks in Lakewood on Thursday, West Metro Fire Rescue said.

It happened at the Starbucks location at the intersection of West Florida Avenue and South Kipling Parkway around 11:10 a.m. when a vehicle traveling northbound on Kipling lost control and struck another vehicle at the intersection, the Lakewood Police Department said.

The collision caused the suspect vehicle to continue into the parking lot of the Starbucks hitting more vehicles and pushing another car into the entrance of the building, according to Lakewood police.

The driver was transported with minor injuries and the incident remains under investigation.

Police said that alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be involved at this time.

The Starbucks location is closed until further notice.

Our technical rescue team is on scene of a car into a building at Kipling and Florida. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries- the accident is under investigation. Our team is working to shore up the damage. The Starbucks is closed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/zB3FprYrA7 — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) January 31, 2019